What Is The Connection Between Type-2 Diabetes And COVID-19?

Dr. J Murray Hockings, DO, founder of Help Your Diabetes, spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert about the connection between type-2 diabetes and COVID-19, how the disease can be reversed with his patented system, and more.

What is the connection between COVID-19 and type-2 diabetes?

“The CDC says that 94% of anyone who died from Covid had at least one underlying health condition and type-2 diabetes is one of the most common underlying conditions, so it’s important to reverse your diabetes so you can help prevent serious complications from COVID-19,” Dr. Hockings said.

What are the most common complications of type-2 diabetes?

“Blurred vision that can lead to blindness, kidney stress that can lead to dialysis or transplant, heart disease that can lead to heart attack or stroke, neuropathy that can lead to blindness, Alzheimer’s (type-3 diabetes), erectile dysfunction (ED), and cancer,” Dr. Hockings said.

Is type-2 diabetes reversible?

“Yes, it is and we have the only patented system in the world that reverses type-2 diabetes, and we guarantee results. After finishing our program as directed, if you are still taking any diabetic medications, you will get a 100% refund plus $500 just for trying it, so you have nothing to lose by trying our program,” Dr. Hockings said.

How do people find out more about your program?

“We are a comprehensive diabetes reversal consultation, which includes a diabetes reversal video training, a diabetes reversal score, and a diabetes reversal assessment and customized plan. The first 30 people who sign up only have to pay $37 instead of our normal fee of $150. They can go to StopYourDiabetesNow.com,” Dr. Hockings said.

This segment is paid for by Help Your Diabetes and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.