What If Fall Colors Aren’t Your Palette? How To Dress For The Season With Style Done Easy

Claire Saldaña of Style Done Easy chatted with Studio 512 about what to wear if fall hues aren’t your thing, but you still want to dress in the styles of the season!

Claire is feeling inspired by pastels and rainbow/ombré looks. She picked up items from two local boutiques:

WOOD & ROSE

3800 N. LAMAR BLVD, SUITE 110

AUSTIN, TX 78756

512.645.0037

On Instagram: @shopwoodandrose

WILDFLOWERS

3800 N Lamar Blvd #145

Austin, TX 78756

512 592-1356

On Instagram: @wildflowersatx

Claire wants to remind everyone that Small Business Saturday is coming up: it’s the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and it’s usually one of the busiest shopping days of the year. It’s a great day to support local and get deals on holiday goods.

Claire has worked with local boutiques in the past, and is now venturing into her own styling business! If you’re not ready to hit the stores, but you want to support local, Claire wants to help you find steals and deals! Learn more about what she can do on her website, or by following her on social media.