What Homeowners Need To Know About The Freon Phase Out

A common air conditioning refrigerant called R22 (or Freon®) is being phased out by the U.S. EPA . As of January 1, 2020, the coolant can no longer be manufactured or imported. The supply of R22 will become more and more limited in the months ahead, causing the price of R22 to rise. Repairs to R22 equipment will get more and more expensive. The bottom line: homeowners with air conditioners that use R22 should consider a replacement.

Every homeowner is conscious of the costs to maintain a home. No one likes surprises, especially costly ones. If your R22 air conditioner breaks down, the cost of the repair could be double what it was last year. Unfortunately, it’s just a supply and demand issue that we cannot control. That’s why we’re sharing this important update with our Austin neighbors.

So be prepared! No matter what condition your air conditioner is in, it’s a good time to look at replacement options. Better to start researching now than scrambling with a broken AC in the sweltering summer months. Plus, there are a lot of great deals available to homeowners that choose to replace before summer.

Or check out our frequently asked questions about the Freon phase out here. https://coolmenow.com/r22-phaseout#faq

