What Happened This Weekend? Latest Entertainment News With Gossip Greg From 96.7 KISSFM

Greg Hill, better known as Gossip Greg from 96.7 KISSFM, joined Studio 512 to talk about the entertainment headlines that broke over the weekend. Greg is buzzing about:

Greg says, “Listen to 96.7 KISSFM for your chance to win tickets to some of the BIGGEST shows coming to ATX: Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo and many more!”



And have you voted yet? The iHeartRadio 2022 Music Awards are Tuesday, February 22nd. Make your voice heard in categories like “Best Lyrics,” “TikTok Bop of the Year,” “Best Fan Army” and more.

You can now hear Greg in the evening! Check out NIGHTS with Gossip Greg on 96.7 KISSFM Monday through Friday, 7 p.m. to midnight. Also be sure to check out the “Keeping Up with Gossip Greg” podcast on the iHeartRadio App!