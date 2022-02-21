What Happened This Weekend? Latest Entertainment News With Gossip Greg From 96.7 KISSFM

Greg Hill, better known as Gossip Greg from 96.7 KISSFM, joined Studio 512 to talk about the entertainment headlines that broke over the weekend. Greg is buzzing about:
- Taylor Swift’s possible engagement to Joe Alwyn after recent romantic 3-day trip. Greg says “Life & Style originally broke the news, claiming that ‘multiple sources’ have confirmed the engagement.” Pop some bubbly for Taylor!
- Another bump in the road for Kanye’s “Ye’s” split with Kim Kardashian: Kim has asked for a declaration from the court that makes her “legally single” while she’s working on a divorce settlement.
- Texas megastar Kelly Clarkson is filing a petition to change her last name, making her “Kelly Brianne.”
- John Legend and Chrissy Teigen say “Here we go again” to pregnancy in social media post, but this time they’re expanding their family via surrogate.
Greg says, “Listen to 96.7 KISSFM for your chance to win tickets to some of the BIGGEST shows coming to ATX: Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo and many more!”
And have you voted yet? The iHeartRadio 2022 Music Awards are Tuesday, February 22nd. Make your voice heard in categories like “Best Lyrics,” “TikTok Bop of the Year,” “Best Fan Army” and more.
You can now hear Greg in the evening! Check out NIGHTS with Gossip Greg on 96.7 KISSFM Monday through Friday, 7 p.m. to midnight. Also be sure to check out the “Keeping Up with Gossip Greg” podcast on the iHeartRadio App!