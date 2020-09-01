What Does It Mean To Be A Patient Ambassador for Advanced Pain Care?

Chester Jones served his country for 24 years starting in 1989 as an infantry soldier. During his service, he was a drill sergeant, instructor, airborne (56 jumps), air assault and participated in 8 combat deployments – attaining a rank of E-7/Sergeant First Class. His military service led to a painful journey of back pain which eventually required a medical reclassification of his job. It was discovered he had degenerative disk disease, lumbar herniated discs, spinal stenosis and osteoarthritis.

To curb the pain, he was getting nerve blockers and/or monthly epidurals, until a spinal decompression procedure was done – which was unsuccessful. Life was becoming unbearable for Chester until he met with Dr. Malone at Advanced Pain Care who recommended a spinal cord stimulator. This reversible device is a like “noise-cancelling headphones” for pain – stopping pain signals before they reach the brain. This procedure was successful in significantly reducing Chester’s pain and has enhanced his quality of life in so many ways. “I am thankful to Advanced Pain Care for getting me back to the things I love!” – Chester Jones.

