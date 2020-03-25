What Apartments Can And Should Do To Manage The Risk Of COVID-19

Brian Carberry, Managing Editor of ApartmentGuide.com shares how apartment communities can stay protected. Take a look!

Apartment complexes should:

  • Make hand sanitizer available everywhere
  • Clean and disinfect community facilities more extensively and often
  • Ensure community garbage bins are maintained/closed
  • Instruct staff to remain at home if not feeling well
  • Remain transparent and communicative with residents.

For more information go to https://www.apartmentguide.com/blog/coronavirus-in-your-apartment/.

