What Apartments Can And Should Do To Manage The Risk Of COVID-19

Brian Carberry, Managing Editor of ApartmentGuide.com shares how apartment communities can stay protected. Take a look!
Apartment complexes should:
- Make hand sanitizer available everywhere
- Clean and disinfect community facilities more extensively and often
- Ensure community garbage bins are maintained/closed
- Instruct staff to remain at home if not feeling well
- Remain transparent and communicative with residents.
For more information go to https://www.apartmentguide.com/blog/coronavirus-in-your-apartment/.