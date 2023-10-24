Studio 512 is proud to feature a Westlake High School senior who is already making big waves as a literacy promoter. Anushka Godambe joined Studio 512 to talk about her inspiration, and to encourage all of us to give back.

Anushka says, “I had a small library in my home that I loved as a child. I loved to have my mom read books aloud to me when I was really little – a ‘Dumbo’ story was my favorite – and I really enjoyed perusing my own shelves once I learned to read. I personally donate books to help children build their own home libraries through local nonprofit, BookSpring.

“Over four years of individually-conducted book drives, I have donated over 25 thousand books by requesting donations from the community, driving to pick up individual donations, and hosting partnerships with local libraries in Austin to donate their excess books. In addition, I have spent my weekends over the last four years collecting, packing, and donating the books to Bookspring’s headquarters in Austin.

“I’m grateful to local libraries and to my high school for helping me on my journey. I want to encourage other people to donate books that they may not use any more at home – either to my drive or directly to BookSpring. I hope to go into academia in the future, that way I can combine my love of reading with research.”

At BookSpring, donations of money, books or time are all welcomed! Learn more about getting involved at BookSpring.org.