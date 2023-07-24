Author Stephanie Willing joined Studio 512 to talk about her first book, called “West of the Sea,” which will be released on August 18th, for middle grade readers (8-12 years old).

“When Haven’s mom disappears near the gulf from their small Texas town because of her depression, she is determined to find her. But as she uncovers truths about her mom’s hidden identity, Haven also unearths a monstrous family secret: Her mom can shapeshift from a human to an amphibious creature known as a kitskara and Haven can too. She soon begins to struggle with accepting herself but realizes it may be the only thing to help her bring her mom home.

“I worked to create a beautifully endearing and honest depiction of mental illness, sexuality, and how vulnerability with your family can promote healing. ‘West of the Sea’ is a lyrical, heart-filled coming-of-age story for fans of cryptozoology, and anyone who has struggled to find their place in the world when they feel different.”

Reviews for “West of the Sea”:

“Willing skillfully balances the narrative’s inherently fantastical underpinnings with a nuanced cast whose grounded challenges — including issues surrounding coming out and mental health— add ample heart to this road-trip adventure.” – Publishers Weekly

“Part road trip adventure, part family reckoning, Willing’s debut ambitiously approaches loss, mental illness, identity, neurodivergence, and adolescence and executes them with compassion and depth.” – Booklist

“Intriguing mythology with a prehistoric twist and an endearing family focus.” – Kirkus

About the author:

Stephanie Willing is a writer and audiobook narrator. She has a BA in Dance from Texas Woman’s University and an MFA in Writing for Young People from Lesley University. Originally from Texas, Stephanie now lives in New York City with her husband and two young sons, and she loves to visit the dinosaurs at the American Museum of Natural History.

Learn more about Stephanie’s voice work at StephanieWillingSays.com, and her book, “West of the Sea,” at StephanieWillingWrites.com.