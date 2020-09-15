We’re Sweet On Austin Handcrafted Chocolates, Madhu Chocolate!

From the beautiful packaging inspired by Indian textiles to the gorgeous bars themselves, Madhu chocolate is a true labor of love. They’re made right here in Austin and they’re celebrating two years in business. The unique, yet delicious chocolate is named after Owner, Harshit Gupta’s mother, Madhu.

Madhu in Hindi means honey or sweet which we think makes total sense for naming a chocolate company. It is also the mantra of our lives ‘Be Madhu to one another’. Harshit Gupta, Owner

Madhu Chocolate uses a variety of Indian spices, nuts, and flavors in their chocolate. They ethically source high-quality cacao beans from Colombia with fair and transparent trading. Their facility operates on 100% renewable wind energy, and they compost a large number of their waste products in an ongoing effort to minimize our carbon footprint.



Madhu Chocolate has more products coming in for the holidays so, stay tuned for some exciting news coming this Friday, September 18, 2020.

For more information visit their website and give them a follow on social media @MadhuChocolate.