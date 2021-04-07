We’re Gearing Up For The 2nd Annual Virtual Rosedale Ride Benefiting The Rosedale School

Steph was joined by Rosedale School Principal, Elizabeth Dickey, who shared details on the 2nd annual Virtual Rosedale Ride happening this weekend.

Rosedale School is a public AISD school serving kids from all over the district in Austin, TX. It is unique in providing individually tailored programs to Austin’s highest need special ed students.

The 27th Annual (Virtual) Rosedale Ride will be held on April 10, 2021. Online registration is open and all details are below.

Register Now: https://p2p.onecause.com/rr27/home

What: The Rosedale Ride is an annual charity bicycle ride with various routes and a children’s fun ride. The 2021 ride will be virtual. Thank you all for your continued support!

Why: The Rosedale Ride raises money for the Rosedale Foundation, a (501-c3) non-profit organization, whose mission is to support the children of Rosedale School, AISD’s only school exclusively for children with multiple disabilities and profound needs.

Packet Pick Up: Come pick up your ride packet and swag on Thursday, April 8 between 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM at Austin Beerworks, 3001 Industrial Terrace, Austin, TX 78758. We’ll be at a table outside.

Kick-Off Party: Friday, April 9th at 7:00 PM on Facebook Live. Fun, music, raffles, VIP experience, and more!

For more information go to RosedaleProud.org