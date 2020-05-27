Wellness Wednesday With Rosie And Stephanie

Mental Health continues to be a balancing act. Especially with so many of us turning our resting spaces (home) into offices as well, just physically getting out of the house is a huge help! Rosie is trying to hit the trail as many days as she can. Most experts say you only need about 20 minutes out in nature to start relieving stress and anxiety — and the sunshine is obviously a great source of vitamin D! Learn more about the benefits of being outside here, and remember to give folks extra space on the trail, especially when passing, to adhere to social distancing.

Our friend Kristina Viniar of Get It ATX offers no-contact mental health coaching. She’s also doing free workouts on social media! Check her out: https://www.kristinaviniar.com/

Wellness Tips From Steph

Hmmm…here’s some thoughts on wellness from a girl who doesn’t have it figured out but is happy to share. First of all, I’m doing my best to be balanced but give myself grace. I’m trying not to keep score of what I’m doing that’s “good” or “bad” for me and that’s really helped a lot when it comes to how I’m feeling overall.

Left: Stephanie Gilbert Right: Kristina Viniar

Running has always been my easy go to…with gyms closed down and a need to get out of the house I try to put on my running shoes and set a goal to be out and about for at least 40 minutes. If I do this every few days or about 3 times per week I feel a lot better about my physical and mental wellbeing. I allow myself to walk when I want to and I try not to look at text messages or emails- my goal is to just move and be outside without screen time. Lately I’ve found that 7am and 7pm are the sweet spots where the day isn’t as harsh with heat. On days when I can’t get outside or I can’t make that time frame work I’ll hop on the Get It ATX Facebook page and pick one of Kristina Viniar’s free workouts to do in my living room. They don’t require any equipment and I know I can get in my dose of movement in under an hour.

Planting a backyard garden has given me a lot of unexpected joy. Even if you don’t have the room to plant a garden, just planting a small container of herbs, peppers or flowers and taking care of them can be very rewarding. I’ve tried to exchange some of my screen scrolling time to reading and researching plants and gardening as well as outdoor grilling. When we started working from home I realized that I rarely stepped outside and now I’m out in the garden, cooking on the grill, or throwing the ball for the dogs every chance I get…and it’s made a world of difference for me.

When it comes to what I eat I’ve recently done some swaps that are helping me feel better and sleep better…I’m not saying that I’m always eating “right” and I certainly enjoy food and wine but here’s what’s been helping me…

On “school nights” I’m swapping out my wine for a wine glass full of flavored sparkling water. This takes a lot of discipline but drinking out of a wine glass helps and I’m sleeping better during the week. I’m trying to save the wine for a date night or a little end of the week treat instead of making it a part of my daily routine. This doesn’t always happen but it helps to do it at least some of the time.

Instead of skipping breakfast I make a delicious smoothie that keeps me full until after the show. Sometimes I make it at night when I set my coffee up so in the morning I don’t have to think about it. The recipe is below and it gives me a great boost in the morning.

Steph’s Favorite Breakfast Smoothie Recipe

1 Small Ripe Banana

1/3 cup Frozen Blueberries

4 or 5 Frozen Strawberries

Big Handful Of Greens (could be salad mix, spinach, kale etc)

1 cup Unsweetened Almond Milk

1 scoop Unsweetened Vegan protein Powder (I have the Sprouts brand)

Optional…2tbsp Oats, Sprinkle Of Chia Seeds or 1 tbsp Almond Butter

Blend and enjoy!

I’m a big fan of trying out new recipes and I really love supporting local restaurants too. I try to keep my takeout orders to a few special nights per week and I do the same with trying out new recipes. For the most part my Instant Pot saves me. I aim for 3 days a week of eating fairly clean, mostly consisting of meat and veggies. I’ve been doing a lot of grilling lately so that’s been a fun way to add something new and different into my cooking routine a few nights per week. Basically, I try to mix it up with foods I really look forward to and foods that will be beneficial for me but maybe not as exciting. Some weeks are better than others and that’s ok.

When it comes to what I read, watch and listen to here’s a shortlist…

I’m currently reading Glennon Doyle’s book “Untamed” and also “Hard Core Carnivore” by Jess Pryles for some cooking inspiration

I listen to podcasts while I’m getting ready for work, cooking dinner or driving and generally it’s “Armchair Expert” with Dax Shepherd, “The Happiness Lab” with Dr. Laurie Santos and “Unlocking Us” with Brené Brown. There are several others I’ve consumed but those are my current go to podcasts.

I just finished Season 3 of “The Handmaid’s Tale” on Hulu and I don’t watch a lot of TV but I do need a new lineup…any suggestions for documentaries and/or series?

Overall, be easy on yourself and give yourself some grace. It’s ok to eat the cookies and drink the wine but in my experience it’s also good to balance that out with some fresh air, veggies and movement! I’d love to hear what you’re doing, learning, reading, cooking and practicing right now too! Stay well…but have fun too 😊