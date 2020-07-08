Wellness Wednesday: Tips & Workouts To Know About

How To Navigate The ‘New Normal’

Create new routines : A daily routine or schedule can help renew some normalcy of life. Carve out realistic timeframes for work, breaks and family time.

Virtual coffee (or Happy Hour) : Schedule time to have a virtual cup of coffee with your coworkers or friends. This could be a great time to share self-care tips, have a virtual contest or let organic conversation lead.

Unplug on nights and weekends : If you are working from home, you may have found yourself more connected to your email and work projects than you were previously. Remember it is essential to your mental health to unplug

Start a gratitude journal , because even though there is so much that has changed, recognizing what has gone well can help reduce stress and anxiety. Another practice of gratitude could be to take the time to write letters or emails to people who have made a positive impact in your life.

Acknowledge your feelings and be flexible: Some days may be more difficult than others, give yourself grace, and be flexible to unexpected change.

Virtual Workouts That Support Local Business Owners:

Vino Vinyasa® classes bring together vinyasa-based yoga and fun wine facts through creative yoga poses. Each hour-long educational class ends with a comparative wine tasting, inviting you to mindfully taste what’s in your glass while applying what you learned through the poses.

Check out their FREE virtual Vino Vinyasa class happening tonight, at 6pm on zoom. Tickets to this free event can be found here.

With at-home workouts exploding during the quarantine, Man Flow Yoga is a great option! You get the benefits of yoga along with bodyweight exercises. What makes Man Flow Yoga unique? Founder, Dean Pohlman was a college lacrosse player who accidentally stepped into a yoga studio while looking for a tailor. After that first session, he decided to create a non-spiritual, fitness-focused off-shoot of yoga. Check out their Youtube channel for at-home workouts!

Dancer’s Shape is offering virtual classes daily. Check out their schedule here!

Plus, check out our friend, Kim Eagle with Earn That Body! She released a new podcast episode this week!