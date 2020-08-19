Wellness Wednesday: Austin’s Best Juice Bars

Nékter Juice Bar Cleanses are designed to help you find balance as you reset, renew and revitalize your body with purifying, rejuvenating nutrients. Simply follow the formulas to cleanse your way to better eating habits and a healthier you! Check out their 6-day celery detox!

Health Benefits Of Celery Juice:

Reduces Bloating

Improves Digestion

Calms Inflammation

Promotes Bright & Glowing Skin

Juice Austin, a healthy juice, cleanse, and superfood smoothie bar. They do pop-up events, juice cleanses, catering, deliveries, and more!



As Austin’s original juice bar, Juiceland was created with a dream of bringing fresh and quality juices and smoothies to the people of Austin. Voted the best juice cleanse in Austin, they offer cleansing facts, preparation, and support to get you ready for your commitment to health. JuiceLand allows you to build your own daily cleanse. SHOP BULK AND SAVE! CLICK HERE TO ORDER DISCOUNTED BULK JUICE.

Check Out These Juice Tips from Alive + Well Austin:

More Vegetables Than Fruits

Lots of juices are heavy on the fruits – apple, pineapple, orange, etc. Some fruit is fine, and makes the juice more palatable, but too much can spike your blood sugar.

Cold-Pressed

Unless you are juicing at home and drinking the juice immediately, look for juices that are cold-pressed. This is a process of extracting maximum vitamins from the produce while avoiding heat and oxygen that can quickly destroy nutrients and enzymes.

The Juice Is Alive

Avoid any form of pasteurization, including High Pressure Pasteurization (HPP). Pasteurization in any form destroys some of the natural goodness of the produce.

Organic

Non-organic fruits and vegetables are shown to carry a higher level of pesticides, which offsets some of the benefits of juicing.