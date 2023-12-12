With the Holidays and the New Year just ahead of us, everyone is trying to stay healthy so they can enjoy all the holiday festivities. If you or one of your loved ones do start to feel bad, Dr. Jessica Best, Medical Director at Ally Medical Emergency Room joined Rosie to tell you what Ally Medical can do to get you feeling better quicker and what they have been seeing in the ER.

As an ER Physician, what have you been seeing in the ER recently?

“We have been seeing people come in with a cough, congestion, sore throat, fever, body aches- which could mean a lot of different things. We have seen flu, COVID, strep throat, ear infections and a whole myriad of things.”

Why do you think these conditions and viruses are common this time of year?

“With the weather changes we do usually see more respiratory bugs. In addition you are around a lot of more people with parties, travel and more circumstances that may expose you to different illnesses.”

Lastly, what are your favorite tips for staying healthy and out of the ER as we head into the New Year?

“Wash your hands, mask up especially if you are sick, and if the weather is nicer you can have your holiday parties outdoors.”

Should you need more urgent medical attention this holiday season, Ally Medical Emergency Room is open 24/7 with little to no wait times at any of their 5 Austin area locations! They will be open every day through Christmas and New Year’s! Learn more at AllyMedical.com.

