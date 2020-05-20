Welcoming Patients Back To The Clinic with Advanced Pain Care

COVID-19 has not slowed the need for people to alleviate their pain or go to the doctor. Dr. Allen Dennis with Advanced Pain Care spoke with Rosie about how they are welcoming patients back to their clinic and keeping everyone as safe as possible.

How has Covid affected how you treat patients and are you currently accepting new and existing patients into your clinics?

We are seeing existing patients – through the end of March and end of April we were primarily seeing everyone using telemedicine. We are now using a hybrid of that system. With every patient that comes into our practice we are weighing the risk of what would happen if they contracted COVID-19 and are making sure that all of our patients and staff are taking all precautions possible.

What are some of the precautions you are taking to assure patients and staff are safe as they enter your clinics for their appointment?

The first step in the process is a new set of questionnaires that we send out to our patients and then repeat when they arrive. We take everyone’s temperature when they enter the building and then we make sure there is a fast track for that patient to go straight from the front door all the way to their room so that we can keep people from congregating and keep social distancing at a maximum.

What are some of the precautions you are taking to assure patients and staff are safe while they get a procedure?

We are asking family members to drop patients off instead of waiting for them and then to pick them up once the procedure is completed. We have slowed our rate of procedures so that we can keep patients separated and social distanced. We are consistently washing our hands and asking everyone to wear a mask as much as possible.

For more information you can call them at 512-244-4272 or visit them online here.

