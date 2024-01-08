Are you wanting to get your health and fitness on track for 2024? Jeanne Chauvin has been teaching fitness here in Austin for almost 40 years, and she brought some education – and moves – to motivate Studio 512 viewers.

Jeanne says, “Free weights force you to use your muscles in a way that stabilizes movement. This helps you build strength, power, and coordination in one motion. They are also versatile because you can use them in a variety of settings and ways.

“You need strength training in your life. Why? Weight training helps to amp up your metabolism for long after your gym time since the more muscle you have, the more calories you burn when working out and even while sitting still. Not to mention, strength training is a great way for everyone to steer clear of injury; the stronger the muscles surrounding and supporting your joints, the more you’ll be able to maintain good form and keep out of

harm’s way. And, of course, hitting the weights can — and does — make you strong (without causing you to “bulk up”). These are just a few of the reasons weight training for women is so important!

“It’s not necessary to lift weights every day, and if you do, you increase your risk for overuse injuries and overtraining syndrome. For most people, strength training two to three times a week is sufficient, but if you prefer to split training different muscle groups, then you can train

up to five days a week.

“Lifetime will be promoting a brand refresh this year called the Classes Collective. We are updating & rolling this out in February. Stop by and take a class with me!”

Check out group fitness schedules to grab a class with Jeanne at Lifetime.Life.