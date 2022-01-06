Weigh In On ‘Best New Act,’ ‘Band Of The Year’ & More With 41st Annual ‘Austin Chronicle’ Austin Music Awards Poll

Rachel Rascoe, staff writer for the Austin Chronicle, spoke with Studio 512 about the first issue of 2022, which focuses heavily on music ahead of the “Austin Music Awards” in March.

“The 41st annual Austin Chronicle Music Poll ballot is on stands now! Music fans are encouraged to cast their vote for their favorite musicians, venues, music businesses and more and help decide who will win at the Austin Music Awards. Categories include Best New Artist, Best Radio Station, Best Music Nonprofit, and Best Record Label – just to name a few!”

Go to Vote.AustinChronicle.com and cast your vote by January 31st. Winners will be honored at the 40th annual Austin Music Awards on March 8th.

In the first issue of 2022, you can also find a history of Austin’s punk scene, as well as see a rundown of top live music and event picks in January. The Austin Chronicle is on stands for free, or you can read online at AustinChronicle.com.