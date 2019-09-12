Three Family Friendly Events For Your Weekend Roundup: September 13th-15th

What are you up to this weekend? Here’s a look at some area events:

Friday:

-Want to unwind after a long work week? Head out to the Community Cinema & Ampitheater for a free outdoor movie screening of Aladdin, Friday night at 7 p.m. For more information on upcoming screenings you can visit https://mlf.org/community-cinema/.

Saturday:

-Shop from local vendors during Saturday’s Soco Farmers Market beginning at 11 a.m. You can find candles, art work, plant pots and more. It’s like an Etsy shop comes to life! Visit http://www.socofarmersmarketatx.com/ to learn more about what kind of vendors you can expect to see.

-When you’re living in the music capital of the world, it’s hard to not enjoy live music. This Saturday night join BirdDog Duo on the lawn of The Wayback where they will be performing live from 6:30pm to 8:30pm. The event is free and open to all so bring along your friends and family and enjoy this event together! For more information you can reach out to The Wayback by calling (512) 520-9590.

Sunday:

-Unwind once more before Monday by spending your Sunday on a bike ride social with Smart Trips and Social Cycling Austin. From 11:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. they will be hosting a bike ride in celebration of Mexican Independence Day and they’re calling it their Sunday Cruise. If you’re interested in learning more about the event, head on over to their website: www.eventbrite.com/e/smart-trips-austin-sunday-cruise-mexican-independence-ride-tickets-71532416383.

We’ll tell you more about what’s happening this weekend from 7 to 9 a.m. on the CW Austin every weekday morning! Join us for fun, laughs and great local information.