Weekend Round-Up: August 2nd-4th, 2019

There are a lot of fun things to see and do in Central Texas this weekend! Check out a few:

The Spider Trail Rumble

Spider Mountain, the only lift-served, year-round mountain bike park in Texas, announces the introduction of two new trails dubbed Tarantula and Recluse. To celebrate the resort will host the Spider Trail Rumble party on August 3, 2019.

Events include:

10 a.m. Ribbon Cutting and Inaugural ride – top of Tarantula and Recluse

10:15 a.m. Train of riders down Tarantula and Recluse

11:00 a.m. Texas State Whip-Off Championship

1:00 p.m. Wall Ride Competition

2:00 p.m. Awards Ceremony

7:00 p.m. Team Trail Party All Nighter at Spider Night Race

Located on the banks of Lake Buchanan just 60 miles northwest of Austin, Spider Mountain is home to the first and only lift-served mountain bike park in Texas and the only lift-served, year-round mountain bike park in the U.S. Spider Mountain Bike Park offers a variety of trails for all abilities, with an aggressive plan to regularly add more trails. In addition to gravity-fueled thrills, Spider offers lake resort amenities at its private marina, including lodging, camping, SUP and boat rentals and more at Thunderbird Lodge. Visit www.spidermountain.com for more information.

Austin Parks Foundation Hosts “It’s My Pool Day”

This summer, Austin Parks Foundation is highlighting our city’s amazing pools while providing them with some much needed care. Austinites will have a special opportunity to give back and volunteer at Bartholomew pool on Saturday, August 3rd.

Volunteers will spend the day mulching trees, weeding, mulching the beds inside the pool area, and planting mosquito repellant plants. All the necessary tools, gloves, cold drinking water, and snacks will be provided for volunteers.

For volunteer registration, please visit the registration page.

Founded in 1992, Austin Parks Foundation (APF) is dedicated to partnering with our community to enhance people’s lives by making our public parks, trails and green spaces better through volunteerism, innovative programming, advocacy, and financial support. APF is focused on creating equitable access to great parks for all Austinites and helps fill the City’s funding and resource gap in order to develop and maintain Austin’s 300+ parks. APF fosters unique public/private partnerships and, since 2006, has given over $3 million in community-initiated grants in service to the greater Austin community. APF is known for its annual flagship volunteer event, It’s My Park Day, and is a presenting partner and beneficiary of the popular Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Metropolitan Park. For more information, please visit www.austinparks.org.

H MART’s Market Eatery Festival

H MART’s upcoming Market Eatery Festival is happening on Saturday, August 3rd. They’ve got entertainment for the whole family.

2019 Market Eatery Festival Music Lineup:

Casie: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Yewon Kim: 1:15 – 3:15 p.m.

Sho Humphries: 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Blue Cotton: 5:45 – 7:45 p.m.

Festival Happenings Schedule:

Food, shopping and drink specials: All day/until supplies last

Free Food Samples: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Activations (balloons, face painting, nail art): 2 – 6 p.m.

Live Music: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Raffle benefitting Kids in a New Groove: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Learn more at the information page.

Austin Duck Derby

There’s no reason for Austinites to be sitting ducks this summer. Instead, they can have fun, support local youth AND win big prizeslike a new car or a summer vacationby adopting a duck to compete in the 6th Annual Austin Duck Derby Presented by Kidd Roofing on Saturday, August 3.

Hosted by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area (BGCAA), family-friendly event is free and open to the public and features more than 19,000 eco-friendly rubber ducks racing across Lady Bird Lake. Post-race activities include a festival with live music by Cilantro Boombox, food from local vendors and fun for all ages.

Viewers can get involved now by adopting a duck for just $5 at the Austin Duck Derby. Duck adoptions are live, with all proceeds benefiting local youth who lack free or affordable out-of-school programming.

Our very own Amanda Dugan will emcee the event! Be sure to say hi if you see her!