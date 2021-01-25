Weekend Recap With Rosie & Steph, January 25th, 2021

What did you get up to this weekend? Rosie and Steph swapped stories about their days off, including a virtual workshop they both attended on Sunday with Life Coach Amanda, about vision boards. They loved it!

Amanda has an 8-week women’s coaching class coming up, called “Worth The Fight.” No matter what your goals are — starting your small business, relationship work, a health journey — Amanda is offering weekly goal-setting, check-ins and personalized coaching. She also offers this group co-working hours, if you just need to get time on the schedule to hold yourself accountable! Learn more about the class on her website.

Steph also added an art corner next to her Studio 512 space and decided to dive into painting. She has always been self taught so she’s doing a lot of YouTube research and learning a lot about the basics again. She went down a tutorial rabbit hole and one of the things she added to her art corner is a color mixing chart which uses the 8 colors she had on hand. If you’re a painter or you’re thinking about getting started and don’t want to buy a ton of paints, here’s a way you can create a variety of colors with what you have and have a reference chart that will help take the guess work out of mixing colors. This video is by Createful Art and you can find the written description below. Click here to watch the video.

Here are the steps to making your own color chart from Createful Art