Weekend Recap With Rosie & Steph, January 25th, 2021

What did you get up to this weekend? Rosie and Steph swapped stories about their days off, including a virtual workshop they both attended on Sunday with Life Coach Amanda, about vision boards. They loved it!
Amanda has an 8-week women’s coaching class coming up, called “Worth The Fight.” No matter what your goals are — starting your small business, relationship work, a health journey — Amanda is offering weekly goal-setting, check-ins and personalized coaching. She also offers this group co-working hours, if you just need to get time on the schedule to hold yourself accountable! Learn more about the class on her website.
Steph also added an art corner next to her Studio 512 space and decided to dive into painting. She has always been self taught so she’s doing a lot of YouTube research and learning a lot about the basics again. She went down a tutorial rabbit hole and one of the things she added to her art corner is a color mixing chart which uses the 8 colors she had on hand. If you’re a painter or you’re thinking about getting started and don’t want to buy a ton of paints, here’s a way you can create a variety of colors with what you have and have a reference chart that will help take the guess work out of mixing colors. This video is by Createful Art and you can find the written description below. Click here to watch the video.
Here are the steps to making your own color chart from Createful Art
- Count the amount of colors you have + 1 for your colors name. This is how many squares you need on your color chart.
- Use a ruler to mark points along the top and side of a canvas or paper. These points should be equal distance apart and include the amount of sections you need for the color amounts you have.
- Make lines at those points making a grid with strait vertical and horizontal lines using a permanent waterproof pen (this is important because anything else can get ruined with water).
- Write the names of your paints in this order: white, black, Your darkest purple/blue and then follow the color wheel to your last color, which should be your red/purple. I do it this way to keep the cool colors (blue, green, purple) together and the warm colors (red, orange, and yellow) together. It helps me find the colors easier.
- Place the colors on a plate or palette in the order you wrote them down. You will be doing a lot of mixing so leave room for it. I also use paper towels if I run out of room. You will also need water in a jar.
- Add your first row of colors on your chart under white going down. This is your pure paint (not mixed with anything). Make sure you clean your brush and dry it well between each color.
- Add your second row of colors on your chart also under white going across this time. This is your pure paint colors mixed with white. Half of your chart will be every mix of color and mixed with white and will be added to the colors that meet going across. Your colors will meet twice, going down, and going across, so I use the 2nd time they meet to add white. This gives you two versions of ever mix the dark and the light version.
- Now for your next row going down you mix black with every color on your chart and place that color on the grid in the squares where the two colors meet. Going down is the two colors mixed. Going across is the two color mixed + white.
- Now you just do this with every color combination on your grid. I like to mix the colors add it to my grid and then just mix white in and then add it to my grid so I don’t have to find that certain mix again.