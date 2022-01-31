Weekend Recap: Plumbing and Yoga

Studio 512 hopes everyone had a wonderful weekend (and got a chance to enjoy the nice weather before Monday’s rain)! Here’s what Rosie and Steph got up to:

Rosie

Rosie had one of her most expensive weekends, ever – and it wasn’t by choice. She stumbled upon a leak coming from the water heater in her garage on Thursday, so Friday turned into a big overhaul (including some digging in her yard)! She is really grateful to the specialists at Parobek Plumbing & Air Conditioning, who came out immediately after she called and were really knowledgeable and upfront about the entire replacement process. She’s happy to be back to hot showers!

And if you’ve been dismayed about your inability to put away Christmas…you aren’t alone. Rosie still had a bare Christmas tree sitting in her living room (out of her camera shot) until this weekend. Now that it’s put away, she’s ready to celebrate the new year! It comes at a great time, because Lunar New Year happens February 1st-3rd, 2022. Learn more about a free, family-friendly festival happening February 6th to celebrate the Year of the Tiger on EventBrite.

Steph

Steph had a fun and busy weekend with lots of self care time! A friend from Houston came to visit and they started their Friday night with a delicious meal at Palermo Pasta House in Round Rock. Steph recommends their house made ravioli…but she says you can’t go wrong with anything on their menu!

On Saturday morning Steph and her friend Mindy went to Oakmont Food Company for brunch and it was AMAZING! Their pastry chef, Chloe brought over a fresh ‘dirty chai’ cinnamon roll that was incredible! Steph also enjoyed their jalapeno biscuits and gravy with a side of bacon and she mentioned their Watermelon Limeade is a must try juice.

Steph had a hair appointment with Laura at Janet St Paul and got a mini touch up. Laura was excellent and Steph is LOVING her lower maintenance hair. Steph’s friend Mindy got an incredible rejuvenating facial with Nicole Marie.

On Sunday morning Steph went to a detox retreat at FP Movement on Guadalupe that involved yoga, mediation, a sound bath and delicious non alcoholic sips from Crisp & Crude. If you haven’t tried out local beverage company Crisp & Crude, Steph recommends the Mellow Mule and Rosie’s favorite is the Paloma Daydream.

Catch up with Studio 512 every weekday from 11 a.m. to noon on NBC.