Rosie and Steph rounded up their weekend and were so excited to emcee the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink walk. There is still time to donate to the cause, you can do so now through November 30th. For more information go to Komen.org.

Steph also attended an F1 Kickoff party hosted by Ferrari Trento, the official sparkling wine of F1. If you want to try out the wine for yourself or you know a collector who would love a bottle you can pick one up at HEB.