Weekend Recap: Memorial Day, 2021

Studio 512 hopes everyone had a safe and happy weekend! Memorial Day is a time for honoring and remembering service members. It also might be the first time — in a long time — that people got to spend time with family and friends, and we’re grateful for it. Here’s what Rosie and Steph got up to:
Steph
- Steph spent some time catching up with a friend at Wine Sensation in Round Rock. If you live in the area she recommends checking them out, they have a great wine selection and a daily happy hour!
- She also tried out the “Pickle Cookie” trend from TikTok. They are much better than they might sound…you can try out the easy recipe below or click here.
Pickle Cookies
- Ritz crackers (salted side down)
- Dill pickle chips (dry them slightly with a paper towel)
- Colby Jack cheese
- Parchment paper for easy clean up
- Bake for 2-3 minutes in the air fryer
Rosie
- Rosie had family in town from Missouri, so she took them for some entertainment on Friday night to Y’all Out Boy, a pop-punk band that covers ’00s songs. Think: All-American Rejects, Blink-182, Green Day and more! They were excellent, and even if this wasn’t your “scene,” the energy and performance are a ton of fun, no matter your age! Check them out on Instagram to see when they’re playing next.
- Disney’s “Cruella” dropped this weekend, and Rosie checked it out. She’s not a huge fan of live Disney, especially remakes (“Beauty & The Beast,” “Mulan,” the list goes on)…but this villain-centered prequel was a 10 out of 10! Emma Thompson, who plays the Baroness, is an absolute delight. When done well, it’s fun to watch someone be bad! Look for some seriously cool fashion and well-placed details that lead in to “101 Dalmations.”