Weekend Recap: July 9th-11th, 2021

Studio 512 hopes everyone had a great weekend! Rosie and Steph recapped what they got up to:

Steph

Steph had a lot of visitors this weekend starting out with Friday night. Friends from Houston were in town and they were looking for an excellent restaurant that has good gluten free options. They ended up at It’s Italian Cucina and it was delicious! The gluten free bruschetta was tasty and they make their pasta and sauces in house so Steph’s gluten free friend was very excited to order a cream based sauce and penne pasta, which she gave glowing reviews! Steph had salmon with garlic cream spaghetti (not gluten free) and she loved it. If you’re looking for a restaurant with some fantastic options for gluten free folks, or just a really yummy spot to check out, It’s Italian Cucina gets two thumbs up!

On Saturday Steph spent the afternoon at David’s Bridal with her mother-in-law, who’s getting married in September. They had success finding a wedding dress and a rehearsal dinner outfit for the bride to be so they celebrated with margaritas and lunch. If you’re looking for a wedding venue up north, check out this segment where Steph shows off the cutest little venue in Round Rock!

Steph also had visitors from New York this weekend. Her brother-in-law and sister-in-law stopped by to visit and they had dinner at True Foods Kitchen. Steph recommends the Tuscan Kale Salad with Salmon.

Rosie

Rosie got to see a good friend of Studio 512 on Friday: Melissa Rolston with ATX Tans. Her business is growing again after having to be shut down for portion of 2020, due to the pandemic. She’s recently been to market in Dallas to start expanding her boutique shoes, clothes and accessories available for purchase! Rosie picked up an affordable pair of cute, fuzzy slides for her sister-in-law. Melissa’s tans are customized for each customer — she’ll modify shade, length of tan to set, undertone, bronzer and placement to make sure your skin has a one-of-a-kind glow! Check her out at ATXTans.com.

Rosie also got the chance to float the river that runs through San Marcos with Texas State Tubes this weekend (though she wished Steph could’ve joined her). Her top tips to remember, if you’re tubing for the first time: wear shoes that can’t get sucked off your feet (i.e. no flip-flops), bring a bungee cord or length of rope to tie your group together and don’t forget a koozie, no matter if it’s a carbonated water or cold beer that you’re sipping on!

Stay tuned for a fun segment with Jester King this Thursday, including their famous “living lawn mower” goats! Rosie picked up some of the bottles of wine, cider and beer that she and Steph will try for the show this weekend. One step onto the 160-plus acres at Jester King, and you’ll immediately relax. It’s worth a trip for a stress-free Sunday Funday!