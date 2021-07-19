Weekend Recap: July 16th-18th, 2021

Studio 512
It was another glorious summer weekend in Central Texas! Rosie and Steph rounded up their recent activities:

Studio 512 wants to thank our crew and all the volunteers and donors from the Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive on Friday, July 16th! Rosie and Steph had a blast, putting on a live show from the KXAN parking lot, as the parade of cars full of folks donating fans and funds rolled by. Between KXAN and 4 Whittlesey Landscape Supplies locations, people donated about 600 fans, and over $152,000! The need continues in the summer heat: go to SummerFanDrive.org for more information about how you can help.

Rosie — with Steph as a wing-woman — went to Smokin Beauty ATX on Saturday for a stand-up comedy night combined with speed dating, and it was a blast! Make sure you order the loaded fries, with delicious smoked brisket on top. Rosie and Steph loved it for a meal to go along with drinks. A big thanks to owners Thao and Matt for putting on a hilarious, fun-filled evening!

Rosie

Just before the weekend, Rosie got to catch up with previous KXAN reporter Alicia Inns (now Gallagher). They visited Oakmont, a new restaurant that replaced Doc’s Motorworks on 38th Street, and had a delicious time! Rosie highly suggests the Carrot & Jalapeño Dip to start your meal, and both “The Standard” (a play on a skinny margarita) and “The Patio” (a frozen margarita with added grapefruit and ginger) for a great happy hour treat. Happy hour is all day on Monday and Tuesday, and from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday.

Steph

Steph found a new addiction with back to back workouts at Hotworx in Round Rock. She’s always been a big fan of hot yoga and she also tried out a few other HIIT workout classes in their infrared saunas. If you’ve never heard of Hotworx and are interested in learning more you can check them out here.

