Weekend Recap: Juliet Italian Kitchen & Zach Theatre’s “Songs Under The Stars” Plus A Sample Of The Wine & Wildflower Journey

JULIET ITALIAN KITCHEN

Rosie and Steph both visited Juliet Italian Kitchen over the weekend. The renovated space is the old Brio restaurant at the Arboretum — but it looks so bright and airy now! The Juliet team has been working hard for months with renovations and new staffing, to make sure the roll-out of the second location is seamless.

The restaurant officially opens to the public today, Monday, March 29th.

Juliet’s Arboretum location is serving traditional Italian American dishes the restaurant is known for, such as decadent antipasti, family favorites like pizzas and house-made pasta, as well as weekly specials. Juliet also offers a two course pre-fixe “power lunch” Monday through Friday, and weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday. Juliet’s bar menu features an extensive wine list with Italian, French and U.S. selections, as well as classic cocktails, including its famous Aperol Spritz.

Operating hours are Sunday through Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information on Juliet Italian Kitchen, visit www.juliet-austin.com. To learn about hiring opportunities and job openings at Juliet Italian Kitchen’s new Arboretum location, visit www.juliet-austin.com/careers or email General Manager Gina Scott at gscott@juliet-austin.com.

Rosie’s recommendations: Sangria, Stuffed Calabrese Arancini (fried risotto balls with gorgonzola cheese – yum!), Fettuccine Funghi and Tiramisu.

Steph’s recommendations: Calamari, Fresh Mozzarella, Cacio e Pepe Pizza with Prosciutto, and their cheesecake with fresh raspberries.

ZACH THEATRE’S “SONGS UNDER THE STARS”

Rosie caught the last day of “Legendary Ladies of the Grand Ole Opry,” which is a performance by Zach Theatre’s “Songs Under The Stars” concert series. It was an absolute ball: the trio of singers had incredible harmonies! This show has run its course, but there are exciting things happening in the upcoming weeks:

WEEK 3 & 4: Gospel Down by the Riverside

When/ Week 3: April 1–4 | Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Week 4: April 8–11 | Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Performances by Roderick Sanford, Janis Stinson, Judy R. Arnold,and Kia Fulton

The stellar cast of ZACH’s hit CROWNS—Janis Stinson, Judy Arnold, and Roderick Sanford—raise the rafters in celebration of gospel music made famous by Aretha Franklin, Mahalia Jackson, Shirley Caesar, Sam Cooke, and others. Prepare to be uplifted and inspired with heart-felt songs like “The Saints Go Marching In,” “Down By The Riverside,” “Will The Circle Be Unbroken,” and many more.

WEEK 5: Tameca Jones in Concert

When: April 15–18 | Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Performances by Tameca Jones; Opening by Omar Phoenix

Rock steady to an explosive evening with the show stopping Tameca Jones, Austin’s reigning Queen of Soul! Tameca has built a huge following with her dynamite rock, soul, and blues sets at The Continental Club where her showstopping vocals regularly fill the dancefloor. Her originals songs will have you grooving as much as the hits from Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Tina Turner, and many more!

WEEK 6 & 7: Disney Through the Decades

When/ Week 6: April 22–25 | Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Week 7: April 29–May 2 | Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Performances by Kenny Williams, Roderick Sanford, Leslie McDonel, Zack Zaromatidis, and Francene Bayola

Celebrate the magic of Disney from your favorite classics to today with hits from Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Moana, Coco, The Little Mermaid, and The Lion King, in this enchanting concert sing-along for the whole family! The Platters lead singer Kenny Williams (A Christmas Carol,) soul-man Roderick Sanford (A Christmas Carol,) Leslie McDonel (A Night with Janis Joplin,) Zack Zaromatidis, (Bandstand National tour,) and Francene Bayola (A Christmas Carol,) feel the Disney love with songs like “When You Wish Upon A Star,” “Under the Sea,” “Let It Go,” and others.

WEEK 8: Mariachi Melodias De Mexico

When: May 6–9 | Thursday through Sunday at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Performances by Mariachi Melodias De Mexico

A San Antonio favorite for over 15 years, Mariachi Melodias De Mexico comes to ZACH for Cinco De Mayo and Mother’s Day weekend! Mariachi Melodias travels Texas and beyond sharing their love for the distinctive and unique style of music—a melodic treasure of the Mexican culture.

Advanced Sales Only | No Walk-ups

Get your tickets at ZachTheatre.org.

TEXAS WINE & WILDFLOWER JOURNEY

Steph took her family wine tasting this weekend and used the Texas Wine & Wildflower Journey Passport. All the details are below or check out our full segment here.

The journey starts March 22nd and goes through April 16th in the picturesque Texas Hill Country, sipping and sampling award winning wines at unique Hill Country Wineries. Savor all that Texas Wine Country has to offer this Spring and join us for one day or all twenty-six on this self-guided tour.

All of these benefits for a ticket price of $100/couple or $65/individual. The average winery tasting fee is $25/person, making the total value of your passport over $950! You’ll cover the cost of your passport, couple or individual, by just visiting and tasting at 4 wineries on the first day. Your Wine & Wildflower ticket is already saving you money, not including discounts on wine purchases! The limit to 4 winery tastings a day with your ticket is a way for THCW to promote responsible drinking during the events. We do hope you can take your time and enjoy each winery more this way, instead of rushing through tastings and getting to the next stop. This allows for a more intimate experience at each winery, enjoying the wines and the people.

Each order will include a custom barcode that serves as your Digital Wine & Wildflower Journey Passport ticket. This barcode will be emailed to you upon completing your purchase and will be scanned at each participating winery you visit. Each day you can taste and get scanned at four participating wineries total, visiting each winery once during the event. You have 26 days to enjoy 43 wineries in the beautiful Texas Wine Country, tasting your favorite wines and getting exclusive discounts!

Passport Ticket Prices

Couples Passport – $100.00

Individual Passport – $65.00

Passport Benefits

26 Days to explore the Texas Hill Country at your own pace

Complimentary tastings at each participating winery with a limit of 4 wineries a day (one tasting for singles, two tastings for couples – couples are ANY two people but both must be present together for tastings, tastings may vary at each winery)

15% discount on 3 bottle purchases

For more information or to purchase your passport click here.