Studio 512 wants to wish all Centras Texas dads – and beyond – a happy belated Father’s Day! Rosie and Stephanie talked about what they did over the celebratory weekend.

Steph

Steph put together a mini celebration for Aaron’s “first” Father’s Day. Only a few weeks left until baby arrives so she did her best to prepare him with a few helpful books and the cutest little fishing outfit for Aaron’s fishing buddy to-be!

Rosie

Rosie spent time with her brother’s family down in San Antonio. With a 20-year age gap, Rosie’s brother Steve is sometimes akin to a dad! Rosie’s also blessed to have had wonderful father figures in her life, including her current step-dad, Robin. She hopes everyone had a wonderful and safe Father’s Day weekend!