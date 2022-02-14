Weekend Recap For February 11th-13th & Steph’s Baby ‘Bumpdate’

Steph and Rosie shared what they got up to over the weekend and we got an update (or “bumpdate”) on the size of Steph’s baby at 18 weeks.

Steph’s Baby Bumpdate:

Steph shared that at 18 weeks she’s at the start of her 5th month of pregnancy already! Baby is the size of a bell pepper at 5 1/2 inches and weighs almost half a pound. Fun Fact: Steph’s little one can hear her talking so Steph says she expects him or her to be born with a lot of knowledge about Austin and lifestyle topics!

Rosie’s Weekend:

Rosie was thrilled to see her parents and family for Super Bowl weekend, which she spent in San Antonio. Her step-dad is a huge LA Rams fan, and she’s happy he got a chance to celebrate!

Steph’s Weekend:

Steph and Aaron went to Cork & Barrel in Round Rock for dinner on Saturday night and Steph says she recommends trying it out, especially if you live North. She had the Slow Cooked Short Ribs and Aaron went with Fish & Chips.

Steph and Aaron also hosted a Super Bowl gathering for the 2nd year and had a fun crowd for the big game. Steph made her favorite queso recipe, she’s already shared it on the show but all ingredients and directions can be found here. She says it’s a must try! *Quick Tip: If you don’t have a smoker you can follow the same instructions with your oven and it’ll still be delish!