Weekend Recap: Cheers To Happy Couples Mingo & Andrew, Alicia & Tommy!

During a soggy first weekend in May, Steph and Rosie spent time celebrating sets of friends tying the knot.

Steph

One of Steph’s best friends, Mindy Goecke (who she calls “Mingo”), was married near Houston this weekend at Oak Tree Manor in Spring, Texas. Steph was a bridesmaid and had a busy weekend of wedding festivities! Even though it was a rainy weekend in Houston, the newlyweds waited out the rain and were married under a beautiful oak tree which made the perfect backdrop for a nighttime wedding. Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Bullock!

Rosie

Rosie went to former KXAN reporter Alicia Inns’ wedding out at Pecan Springs Ranch. Alicia married Tommy Gallagher, who she originally met on Bumble! “The first time I saw you…I swiped right” were the first words in her custom vows, which were hilarious! She used a couple of local favorites for her wedding vendors, including Rachel Hill Makeup, and the weather blissfully held out for evening festivities. Best wishes to the happy couple!

It is officially wedding season in Central Texas, so make sure to stay tuned over the next couple of weeks for ideas for upcoming nuptials!