Weekend Recap & Baby ‘Bumpdate’: February 18th-20th, 2022

Studio 512 hopes everyone got to have a safe and enjoyable weekend in the Texas sunshine! Rosie and Steph chatted about what they got up to, as well as how Steph’s baby is growing each week.

Steph

The “Bumpdate” continues…Steph is 19 weeks pregnant and baby is the size of a large mango! They recently had the anatomy scan and the baby was healthy, active and camera shy.

Steph also shared some recent pictures of her baby bump taken before a day spent exploring Austin. Steph and Aaron (and baby) stopped by the Kendra Scott flagship store where Steph picked out one of their eternity bracelets. It’s a 14k gold chain that is welded on and is semi-permanent. Steph loves it and said it would make a great gift to yourself or someone you love.

After walking around South Congress they ventured over to the Eastside and had an early dinner at Il Brutto. Steph had the Lamb Ragu Pappardelle and Aaron is a big fan of the Cacio e Pepe. Check out their happy hour from 4-6pm.

Rosie

Rosie had one of those weekends where she was entertaining friends from out of town, and left her phone at home. One spot of picture joy: she checked in on KXAN Senior Director, Forest Langlee’s, precious kitty Alfred while Forest was on a trip. She says that you have no idea how many strings exist on clothing until they become prey!