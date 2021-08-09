Weekend Recap: August 6th-8th, 2021

Studio 512 is back! Rosie and Steph rounded up their activities from the weekend. Find some inspiration for summertime in Texas below:

Steph

Steph had a blast at Kokefest on Friday night! It’s been a LONG time since she’s put on her boots and listened to live country music so she enjoyed every minute of this festival! Her favs were Kevin Fowler, Easton Corbin and Clay Walker. Did you go? Who was your favorite artist to see?

She also spent some time in the Hotworx sauna doing hot Pilates. Once she worked up a sweat she decided to treat herself and her husband, Aaron, to a grilled ribeye and homemade Maryland crab cakes. Steph and Aaron have been following a mostly plant based diet for about a month so Steph was pretty excited to incorporate her (now monthly) steak and seafood night! For the crab cake recipe she used (and highly recommends) click here.

Rosie

Rosie got some good one-on-one time with friends this weekend!

She checked out Simi Estiatorio with Erin Cargile. The octopus appetizer is a beautiful dish, and one of their best-sellers…but Rosie really loved the Swordfish Souvlaki, which is done kebob-style. Her go-to drink order is a dirty martini, and you can get vodka made with olives at Simi! It’s an upscale experience that’s great for a date night.

On a much more casual note, Rosie took friend Ashley to Holdout Brewing, which is a walk-up joint off 5th street. There is plenty of parking, and the beer (and food) is absolutely delicious! Try the beets if you’re up for something different; they were Rosie’s favorite dish.

We’re also celebrating a KXAN birthday! Morning news producer Jose Torres (who also blogs for Simple Health — read his latest story here!) spent some time catching up with Rosie on his birthday at one of their favorite food haunts, Sawyer & Co. Happy birthday, Jose!