Weekend Recap: August 13th-15th, 2021

Rosie and Steph rounded up their weekend. Here’s a look at what they got up to:

Steph

Steph headed out to the hill country with her husband, Aaron to do a little beekeeping this weekend. Aaron’s new hobby is working with bees and his colleague manages hives on the side and is training him in beekeeping. Steph didn’t do any of the work this time around but she’s been interested in bees for several years now after many segments with Tara Chapman of Two Hives Honey. If you’re interested in beekeeping or have questions on backyard hives you can attend a free workshop at Two Hives Honey on August 27th from 5-7p at the Two Hives Honey Ranch. More information can be found here.

Steph also kept busy throwing the ball for the dogs (as always) and she caught her pup, Jack in a pretty funny sleeping position after an active day. Jack loves to sleep with straight legs and it looks extra cute when he hangs them out of his covered bed. If you’re interested in what Rosie calls their “pita pockets beds” you can find the link here.

Rosie

Rosie’s considering buy stock in Gatorade. She worked her way through half a dozen this weekend, mowing her yard in the Texas heat before the rain began! Big news at the Newberry house: her peach tree — which has seen better years — has produced a single fruit. The rainy summer seems to have benefits! Rosie also received a (belated) birthday gift from a friend, and found a new favorite thing: McConaughey’s catchiest phrase on a coral coffee mug (with to-go lid). With a little research, she found it offered at Target. It’s a great gift idea for the Austinites in your life!