Weekend Recap: ACL, Nitro Circus, Hair, Nails & Halloween

Steph and Rosie rounded up their weekend for October 8th-10th, 2021and here’s a look at what they got up to:

Steph:

Steph and her husband, Aaron ventured out to ACL on Friday and had a blast! Laurel Corrinne worked her magic on Steph with a sunless body blend to make sure she was ACL ready. Steph completed her look with some heart shaped sunglasses from Target that were a big hit!

Steph and Aaron hung out in the Tito’s Lounge to escape the crowd but they stepped out to see LeAnn Rimes and George Strait. Steph mentioned that the shows were fantastic and it was so great to see live music again!

To leave the event Steph and Aaron rented electric bikes then caught a pedi cab to the Congress Avenue Bridge. Then they found some scooters and rode those to the train station and realized they used a bike, pedi cab, scooter, train and car to get home…it was worth it though!

On Sunday Steph and Aaron went to Nitro Circus at Dell Diamond. If you missed the show they’ll be back in November!

Rosie:

Rosie had a quiet weekend, but it started out with a bang! She chopped off all of her blond/processed hair at Craig Piatti Salon on Burnet Ave., leaving her with surprising natural results! The wig she wears on-air got a good wash and trim too, at Wig Ave., just a few doors down. Rosie spent the rest of the weekend getting into the Halloween spirit with new glow-in-the-dark nails (available at Wal-Mart) and shopping prep for a small get-together next weekend. Check out one of the recipes she plans to use for heavy hors d’oeuvres here.