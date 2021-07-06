Weekend Recap: 4th Of July Holiday, 2021

Studio 512 hopes everyone had a healthy, happy and safe 4th of July! Rosie and Steph chatted about what they got up to, which includes Stephanie’s birthday (yes, it’s really on the 4th)!

Steph

Steph felt so fortunate to be celebrated with a birthday show at REVL put on by her amazing team on Thursday and the party continued all the way through her actual birthday on Sunday.

On Friday she celebrated with some friends in Downtown Round Rock and they checked out a new spot connected to The Round Rock Tavern called Hoot & Annie’s. If you live up north and are looking for a new spot to check out Steph and Rosie would highly recommend it.

On Saturday Steph and her husband Aaron headed out to Round Top to stay at one of their favorite getaways, The Wander Inn by Junk Gyspy. If you haven’t been, it’s only about an hour outside of Austin and it’s so peaceful, whimsical and comfortable. Plus, they serve homemade fresh biscuits every morning as an added (and delicious) bonus. The porch balconies are covered and the perfect spot to drink wine and watch the sunset or listen to the rain. Another Round Top must is dinner at Lulu’s. Steph and Aaron do a lot of their celebration dinners there and it’s fantastic every time! Just make sure to make a reservation ahead of time.

On Sunday (Steph’s actual birthday) Steph and Aaron got “garden party ready” and headed over to The former TMI Castle on Castle Hill in Austin to enjoy cocktails by Milam & Greene, 4th of July hot dogs, a gorgeous view of the city and incredible fireworks from the castle’s rooftop. It was a magical birthday celebration and Steph’s feeling full of gratitude for the people in her life and the year ahead!

Rosie

Rosie and Steph celebrated Steph’s birthday after Studio 512’s big REVL blow-out on Thursday with lunch at Tony C’s in Round Rock. It’s a bit of a neighborhood haunt for the crew, so if you haven’t been before, here are a few quick suggestions: red sangria (it’s delicious — you can get it by the glass or by pitcher), toasted ravioli (a St. Louis invention, which is a shout-out to Rosie’s home state!), the Caesar salad (one of Steph’s favorites), and the Truffle Shuffle pizza with added prosciutto.

Rosie also had a surprise visit from her brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Diana! Diana loves following Hayley Cakes & Cookies on Instagram, so she went to a 4th of July cookie decorating class and had a great time. Check out the Haley Cakes website to see what classes are coming up next.

On Saturday morning, Rosie, Steve and Diana went to Hank’s Austin for the first time, which is near the Mueller development. It ticked every box for Rosie: ample parking, wide open space inside and out, gorgeous plating and really tasty food! She suggests the quiche and iced mocha if you’re trying it for the first time, too.