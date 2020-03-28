Weekend Plans: Distance-Approved Fun For The Whole Family

Do you know someone who is shining some light into the community during these difficult times? Make sure you send your ideas to us, Studio512@KXAN.com. We’d love to hear from you!

Take The Family On A Neighborhood Bear Hunt

Communities all over are joining in on the Bear Hunt Game! Putting stuffed animal bears on their windowsills as kids try to spot them.

The game does not involve any social interaction other than with your own family so it provides safe family fun during social distancing.

A Google Map has been set up to track bear locations for families to find as well as add their own to keep the game going. Click here to view the map and to add your own bear location.

Go Camping In Your Backyard

A viewer wrote in and is planning a backyard campout tonight and is inviting the community to play along.

Post your pictures on social using #ATXBackyardCampout and make sure to tag @STUDIO512TV so we can join in all the fun.

