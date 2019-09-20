Weekend Plans? Check Out Ballet Austin: Carmina Burana

Don’t miss Ballet Austin’s Carmina Burana, an intoxicating mix of music, song and dance, featuring the GRAMMY Award-winning Conspirare Symphonic Choir, this weekend at the Long Center.

ADDRESS

2007 W. Anderson Lane

Austin, Texas 78757

ANY QUESTIONS?

info@balletartsaustin.com

Tel: 512-522-1935

