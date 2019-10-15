WEEKEND PLANS: 32nd Hogeye Festival In Elgin

Celebrating its 32nd anniversary, Elgin goes hog-wild for their free family festival. It is a time for family-friendly fun and casual feasting in the Sausage Capital of Texas, with all the pink pork trimmings this proud central Texas town can root up.

On Thursday, October 24th enjoy the Hogeye Stroll from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the Hogalicious Dessert Contest, the Pearls Before Swine Art Show, featuring live music from The Shop Dawgz, and Must be Judged. Friday, October 25th from 8 p.m. to midnight enjoy the Free Friday Night Street Dance with Ken Orts and No Chance. Saturday, October 26th from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., enjoy the festival as it will feature live music and entertainment on three stages, handmade arts and crafts, children’s activities, a children’s costume pet parade, a carnival, Road Hog Car Show, Gordon Swenson Memorial BBQ Pork Cook-Off, Vintage Farm Equipment display, Cow Patty Bingo, the Pearls Before Swine Art Show, In A Pig’s Eye Corn Hole tournament and great festive food!

Elgin is located 19 miles east of Austin on Hwy 290. While the festival itself and street dance will be held downtown at 109 Depot St., a free shuttle service will be provided at the address 702 Hwy 95 North. All festival proceeds will benefit the Downtown Revitalization program. For more information about the event check out their website

www.HogeyeFestival.com or follow them on social media @HogeyeFestival.

Sponsored by the Elgin Hogeye Festival. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.