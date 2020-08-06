Weekend Happenings: Support Local Famers + Small Businesses At Texas Farmers Market

This upcoming weekend is a great time to stop by one of the two Texas Farmers’ Market locations in the Austin area to support local farmers and ranchers. This week is National Farmers Market and not only are you getting some of the most flavorful and unique products, but you’re giving the community a little economic boost.

Nora Chovanec, Texas Farmers’ Market Deputy Director, stated “The awareness during this special week helps people realize that not only do the local farmers and ranchers in the area continue to provide markets sustainable goods, but they are also putting their money back into the local economy through patronizing local feed stores and vendor-related businesses. This direct-market process creates a positive cycle of demand and supply while boosting the local economy.”

TFM has been working hard, continuing to follow strict health and CDC guidelines, so that they and their vendors can provide a safe and welcoming environment. Maps, vendor lists, and advance online vendor orders can be seen at the TFM website or on their social media platforms. TFM is also strictly monitoring the use of face masks, which MUST be worn by all market visitors.

About Texas Farmers’ Market

Texas Farmers’ Market operates two year-round, rain-or-shine markets in the Austin area – Lakeline in Cedar Park/North Austin area on Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive, and the Mueller market at the Browning Hangar in East Austin at 4209 Airport Blvd. on Sundays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. TFM is organized under F2M Texas as a 501(c)4 non-profit corporation centered around hosting and educating Central Texas producers and consumers to grow a sustainable food system. For more information, go to: www.texasfarmersmarket.org.