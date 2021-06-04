Weekend Happenings| June 4-6, 2021

We’ve officially made it to the weekend, and if you’re looking or needing some plans, we’ve got you covered…rain or shine!

Friday, June 4, 2021

Beerburg Brewery is a family-owned and operated brewery located in Dripping Springs and today, from 5-7 p.m they will host live acoustic music by Sophia Johnson.

SURE THING! is back, bringing 90 minutes of Austin’s best stand-up comedy, every Friday at 9:30 p.m. at Fallout. Tickets are $15 online or $20 at the door

Come hang out with Osome at The Cathedral! Enjoy some drinks, a DJ, and the beautiful artwork available for sale. There will be six rounds of passed appetizers consisting of handrolls and other raw fish dishes throughout the evening. Happy Hour spots cost $100 per person.

Saturday, June 5, 2021

DFW’s best-kept secret is out and here in Austin- carrying all-new premium brands at 50% off the retail. They are open daily until Tuesday, June 8th, from 10 am – 5 pm (Sunday 12-5 pm)! The sample sale is located at 2900 South Congress.

Head to Independence Brewing Co. for a night of live, local music! Enjoy some of Austin’s best craft beer along with food from Margie’z food truck. Tickets are sold as Tables/GA. The schedule goes as follows-

4:00 p.m. – Happy Hour

8:30 p.m. – Joe Mach

9:30 p.m. – Intermission

10:00 p.m. – Whalers

Join Work & Woof’s community of like-minded pup parents, united around their shared passions for dogs, sustainability, and health. They’ll have treats for the pups along with mimosas and gifts for the pup parents! An enclosed outdoor space will allow the dogs to play while you mingle. Additional drinks provided from their sponsors Clean Cause and Richards Rainwater. Free to join and free to attend!

Celebrate the birthday and legacy of an all-time great, The Purple One, Prince Rogers Nelson. DJ Harrison will spin career-spanning Prince music on vinyl all night while you sip on themed Prince cocktails. This birthday bash will benefit @GalsSupport. Email DrinksLounge@Gmail.com for booth reservations.

Sunday, June 6, 2021

Can’t Even Comedy is one of LA’s hottest open mics and monthly comedy shows. They couldn’t keep all the talented comics to just LA so they decided to take the show on the road and bring some of the best up and coming talent with them to Austin Texas on Sunday June 6th. They will have an open mic from 1–3 p.m. and a show at 7 p.m. The best comic from the mic will get an opening spot. Tickets are $25 and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The Wandering Vegan Market is so excited to provide you with some of the best local vegan vendors in Austin. Their markets not only include Plant-Based & Vegan Foods, they also have a wonderful group of local vegan artisans selling cruelty-free skincare products, makeup, jewelry, candles, succulents, artwork, clothing, and much more. The market is popping up in the back of The Vegan Nom starting at 11 a.m. and is free to attend!