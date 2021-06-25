Weekend Happenings| June 26-27, 2021

Take A Train Ride Through The Texas Hill Country

Enjoy riding on vintage train cars through the Texas Hill Country on Saturday. The train will depart at 9 a.m., returning at 3 p.m. Use password “June20” for $20 coach tickets for the Hill Country Flyer on June 26. More details here.

Meet The Makers At Bakery Lorraine

June 26 @ 11:00 am – 2:00 pm | Free

Bakery Lorraine at Domain NORTHSIDE is excited to host a Meet the Makers event featuring wine samples from its wine shop, Bar à Vins. This year they have partnered with Soto Vino to provide patrons with free wine samples from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can groove to beats provided by DJ LZRCAT while enjoying Soto Vino’s luxurious wine selection and perfectly paired bites. Additionally, all guests will have the opportunity to bring Soto Vino home by purchasing a bottle of their favorite sample. This event is free and open to the public.

Still Austin Whiskey Company Will Host A Pride Pop-Up In Partnership With Austin Monthly

Looking to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community while also supporting local business? Still Austin Whiskey Co. is hosting a pop-up market with live music and delicious cocktails. A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit @OutYouth! The event is happening on Saturday, June 26 from 5-9 pm. Featuring some of Austin’s proudest LGBTQ+-owned businesses.

Take The Kids To A Free Outdoor Movie

June 26 @ 8:30 pm | Free

The Arboretum is proud to present its Summer Movie Night Series beginning on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The first movie will be Monster’s Inc. Bring your blankets, lawn chairs, snacks, and family! Dogs are allowed but must be on a leash at all times. Dj starts at 6:30 pm. Learn more here.

Screening Of The Sandlot Presented By DC Law

June 26 @ 8:30 pm | Free

Our friends at DC Law are excited to announce their next community event, The screening of the classic movie “The Sandlot” on June 26th! It is FREE to the public, but space will be limited so get your ticket early. There will be a bounce house, cotton candy, and a food truck. The movie will begin around 8:30 pm and the gates open at 6:30 pm. Learn more here and get your tickets today!

Pride in the Park at Zilker

June 26 @ 6:30 pm -8:30 pm | Free

Pride in the Park is an outdoor, full-body F45 HIIT workout, celebrating the LGBTQIA+ Community. There will be a live DJ, and guest speaker, Aydian Dowling, who is a trans-advocate for the Austin community. The workout will begin at 6:30 pm. There will be free beverages, vendors, and giveaways. All of their main giveaways are from local LGBTQ-owned businesses.

Texas Farmers’ Market‘s Grand Opening

June 27 @ 10 am- 2 pm | Free

Texas Farmers’ Market operates two year-round, rain-or-shine markets in the Austin area – Lakeline in Cedar Park/North Austin area on Saturdays from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 11200 Lakeline Mall Drive, and the Mueller market at the new Pavilion at Mueller’s Mary Elizabeth Branch Park at 2006 Philomena Street on Sundays from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m, starting on June 27th.

The Roosevelt Room’s 6th Anniversary Celebration

June 27 @ 1 pm-5 pm | 20% off

The celebration will also act as an introduction to The Roosevelt Room’s new bartending staff with a special one-night-only cocktail menu featuring an original creation from new RR bartenders Armando Garza, Chris Rhoden, and Curtis Janto. The special cocktail menu including all drinks on The Roosevelt Room’s dine-in menu will be 20% off from 1 – 5 p.m. Reservations are encouraged.

Water Balloon Fight at The Jackalope Bar

June 27 @ 4 pm | Free

This Sunday at their South Shore location, Jackalope is hosting a water balloon fight. Why? Because 1. it’s hot and 2. because why not? The fight starts at 4 pm and they encourage you to bring your own water guns.

Attend A Free Outdoor Concert

June 27 @ 7:30 pm | Free

The Austin Symphony Orchestra presents the Hartman Foundation Concerts in the Park on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. on the Long Center lawn. All are welcome to this free event, including leashed pets. Learn more here.