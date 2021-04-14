Weekend Happenings: Join South Congress Hotel For Spring Mini Market & Support Women & Mama-Owned Businesses

Spring Mini Market is back! Presented by Bev, the retail pop-up is happening at the South Congress Hotel on Sunday, April 18th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mini Market is a seasonal shopping event that makes supporting small, women, and mother-owned businesses from around the country, convenient for conscious shoppers and modern families.







This Spring they are proud to safely host a total of 34 women-owned, small businesses. In addition to their vendors, Bev will be hosting two happy hours throughout the event at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy tunes by DJ Cassandra and free gift bags are back for the first 25 guests through the doors at 10 a.m.

Follow along on their instagram for updates and head to their website for vendor line up and FAQ’s.

Mini Market is always free to attend and open to the public.

ABOUT THE FOUNDER OF MINI MARKET

Cristina Bocanegra is a wardrobe stylist and founder of Love Child, Mini Market, and co-founder of Current. Since the birth of her two sons, navigating motherhood and building a community centered around motherhood has been the guiding force and inspiration behind all of her recent projects. She lives in Austin, Texas with her husband Michael and two young boys, Bowie and Grey.