Weekend Happenings: Fun Things To Do In Central Texas This Labor Day Weekend

Celebrate the end of summer with your friends and family in Austin this Labor Day Weekend.

Activities To Do:

Take A Hike

Barton Creek Greenbelt

Lost Maples State Natural Area

McKinney Falls State Park

River Place Nature Trail

Plan A Staycation At A Hotel

Float The River

San Marcos River

Comal River

Guadalupe River

Frio River

Boat Day On The Lake

Lake Austin

Lake Travis

Lake LBJ

Lake Marble Falls

Lake Pflugerville

Visit A Winery, Distillery or Brewery

Fall Creek Vineyards

WIlliam Chris Vineyards

Dripping Springs Distilling

Still Austin Whiskey Co.

Jester King Brewery

Central Machine Works

Meanwhile Brewery

Visit A Swimming Hole

Gus Fruh

Blue Hole

Krause Springs

Barton Springs

Jacob’s Well

Barton Springs Pool

Blanco State Park

Pedernales Falls State Park

James Kiehl River Bend Park

Upcoming Weekend Events: Septemeber 3-6, 2021

Get free tickets to Sound & Cinema! Do512’s annual pairing of music and movies on the Long Center lawn is back this year thanks to sponsorship from Yelp. Taking place on Friday, September 3, you can kick off your long weekend at a screening of Clueless that starts with a live concert from Darkbird. Food trucks will be on-site, too. To stay safe, mask, vaccination, and social distancing requirements are in place along with limited capacity. Reserve free tickets & get more details.

Step into Texas history. Pioneer Farms is open all weekend, including Monday from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., with a special Labor Day event featuring demos of how people worked in 1800s Texas. Let the kids lend a hand with doing the chores — churning butter, spinning, and sewing, and more. Or walk a real section of the Old Chisholm Trail and see Longhorn cattle grazing on the Blackland Prairie, just like they did in the 1870s. Read more details & get admission info.

Try a new yoga class. Labor Day in Austin means it’s time for the annual Free Day of Yoga! You’ll find events all around town, all day long on Monday, Sept. 6. participating studios across the Austin area will offer free virtual classes as an opportunity for people of every age and fitness level. Click here for schedule details.

Go on a dino hunt. More than 100 life-like dinosaurs are taking over the Austin Convention Center this Labor Day weekend, September 3-6. Jurassic Quest appeared in Cedar Park as a drive-thru event earlier this year, and will now be set up inside the downtown center with large dinos sculptures, interactive science and art activities, the “Triceratots” soft play area for toddlers, inflatables, photo opportunities, and more. Find more details & tickets.

Bob Schneider’s Labor of Love Fest. Bob Schneider is back with the Labor of Love Fest to celebrate Labor Day weekend. This is a family-friendly event and the show is for all ages. All minors will be charged an additional $5 at the door. No outside chairs, food, drinks, containers, or blankets. There will be a full bar and food available on site! Grab Your Tickets Here!