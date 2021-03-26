Weekend Happenings At Hearth & Soul. Plus, Easter Gift Basket Ideas!

Easter is right around the corner, and our friends at Hearth & Soul have a fun weekend event happening this Saturday, March 27th from noon to 1 P.M. There will be photo ops will alpacas from Texas Party Animals, as well as coloring sheets for kids from Austin-based children’s book illustrator, Gigglebox. This is open to the public and free.

Check out these curated unique Easter baskets designed for a special person in your life. These baskets are available for purchase at Hearth & Soul as is or to help inspire you to create a basket of your own.

1. Self Care & Relaxation

Fat & the Moon Bath Soak in ‘Self Care’

Self Care is a practice. Clary Sage and Lavender lend us their powers of opening and expanding. This mineral-based soak keeps the ingredients suspended in the water, rather than sinking to the bottom. Scoop 2-3+ tablespoons into each bath and soak til your worries melt away.

Campo Essential Oils in Immune

Boost your defenses naturally. Help support your body’s natural defenses with this 100% natural essential oil roll-on blend of Litsea Cubeba, Ravensara & Eucalyptus.

McCrea’s Caramels

No self-care is complete without a bit of chocolate. Chewy, salty, and sweet McCrea’s Candies produces some of the finest caramel in America. Wrapped individually and ready to share – or not!

La Chatelaine Hand Lotions

The ultimate luxury! Made from the highest quality ingredients these clean hand creams will leave your skin feel rejuvenated, hydrated, and fresh. These full-size hand lotions are packaged in a lovely tin cylinder.

MoodiBar Chocolates

Channel your inner “tired” with the Sleepy Moodibar- a decadent blend of dark chocolate and espresso.

2. Dapper Basket For Him

Royal Highnies

Royal Highnies Boxer Shorts are designed for supreme comfort. Each pair is cut and sewn with the highest-quality materials and outrageous attention to detail.



Jack Black Lip Balm

This soothing balm is filled with antioxidants and skin conditioners giving ultimate relief to dry, chapped, and irritated lips.

Jack Black Double Duty Face Moisturizer

The #1 men’s facial moisturizer – Lightweight, emollient moisturizer provides lasting hydration and helps improve the skin’s overall appearance. Broad-spectrum SPF 20 with antioxidants helps protect the skin from the damaging effects of environmental stress–including UV light, blue light, and pollution.

Jack Black Deep Dive Glycolic Facial Cleanser

A multifunctional, clay-based cleanser that washes away dead skin cells, pore-clogging oil, and buildup, leaving skin fresher, smoother, firmer.

Musee Bath Bomb in “Simple Man”

Enjoy this soak with centering cedarwood and baobab oils as it transports you to simpler times to focus your mind.

A Cut Above the Rest Manicure Set

Grooming on the go is made simple with this four piece travel tin.

3. Children’s Collection

Moodi Bar Chocolate “Happy”

This moodi bar in classic milk chocolate flavor is sure to make anyone happy on Easter morning!

Demdaco Mini Giving Bear

This fluffy bear stands at 8.5″ and fits perfectly in the arms of a little one, with a sweet note around its neck letting them know just how much they are loved.

Hachette Neon Colored Pencil Set

Up your coloring game, with these specialty colored pencils, your artwork will stand out for all the right reasons!

The Game Room Dominoes set

A classic game that never gets old! This compact box and bold blue tiles give your favorite game a new life!

Tops Malibu Mini Surprize Ball

The only thing more fun than unraveling your Surprize Ball is finding out what treasures are stores inside!

“I’ve Loved You Since Forever” – Hoda Kotb

I’ve Loved You Since Forever is a celebratory and poetic testament to the timeless love felt between parent and child. This beautiful picture book is inspired by New York Times bestselling author and Today show co-host Hoda Kotb’s heartwarming adoption of her baby girl, Haley Joy.

4. Wine & Cheese Please

LSA Grand Red Wine Glasses

The contemporary shape of these glasses can take you from a formal party to your everyday cocktail. The Fine rims and tall, hand-drawn stems epitomize exceptional craftsmanship, packaged in a gift box as a set of two and great as a gift for someone else or yourself!

Toast for Cheese

A light and crispy toast with the perfect blend of nutty and fruity flavors. The perfect companion for soft and spreadable cheeses.

Peaches Provisions Garlicky Olives

Garlicky – Spanish Olives stuffed with a garlic clove create a unique and flavorful combination. Perfect as an hors d’oeuvre or to spice up your martini.

24 Hour Wine Expert

Wine is now one of the most popular drinks in the world. Many wine drinkers wish they knew more about it without having to understand every detail or go on a wine course. In The 24-Hour Wine Expert, Jancis Robinson shares her expertise with authority, wit, and approachability. From the difference between red and white to the shape of bottles and their labels, descriptions of taste, color, and smell, to pairing wine with food and the price-quality correlation, Robinson helps us make the most of this mysteriously delicious drink.

Corkcicle Tumblr

Take your wine on the go with the insulated corkcicle stemless cup- available in a range of beautiful colors!

Wine Key

Why clutter your bar cart with a bunch of tools when you can just have one sleek and handsome multi-tool? The wine key is a corkscrew, bottle opener, bottle stopper (with a removable rubber stopper), and a knife!

