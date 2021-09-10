WEEKEND HAPPENING: Shop For A Good Cause With Pop Spot Austin

There is a fun fashion event happening today, September 10th through Sunday, September 12th at The Hilton Downtown on 4th Street. Pop Spot Austin is a specially curated event featuring unique small businesses with a portion of proceeds benefiting Make A Wish Central Texas. The show will be a three-day ticketed selling event, with the dates listed below.
Friday, September 10
5-9 pm VIP Hour/Preview Party ($30 admission), celebrity appearances by Kameron Westcott and Kary Brittinham from Real Housewives of Dallas, live DJ, passed champagne, swag bags and more.
Saturday, September 11
Doors open at 9 am (first 100 shoppers entered to win $500 shopping spree, first responders get 2 entries).
- Passed mimosas at 10 am
- Texas Longhorn kick off party at 6:30 pm
- Doors close at 8 pm
Sunday, September 12
Doors open at 9 am (the first 50 shoppers entered to win a $500 shopping spree).
- Rudy’s breakfast tacos at 9 am
- Family time 10 am-1 pm
- face painter & live caricature artist
- Doors close 1 pm/ vendor load out
To learn more, buy tickets and make a direct donation to Make A Wish Foundation visit Pop Spot Austin’s website!
Upcoming Pop Spot Events:
- Christmas Show: December 16-18, 2021 at Hilton Austin on 4th Street. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the St. Louis House.
- Valentine Show: February 11-13, 2021 at the Austin Convention Center (partner TBD).