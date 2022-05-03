Betsy Christian, owner of Bae Liles, spoke with Studio 512 about her business – and her newest ventures!

Bae Liles is named after Betsy’s grandmother, and the company is known for its BAE bag. “The BAE bag is sustainably handmade in Kenya by Maker Mums to create a better life for their families and we are proud to be a 100% woman workforce!” It’s a large, roomy bag: perfect for a weekend trip or just running errands around town. The original bag came in a natural linen and black, but Betsy has now added a burnt orange option for UT fans!

Betsy is taking her love for an easy-breezy getaway into fashion. “My love for travel inspired me to design a wrinkle-free and slightly stretchy small collection of dresses that easily transition from day to night. I’m all about packing light, being comfortable, but still looking like a million bucks! We have four silhouettes, in five colors that can fit almost any body type. I’ll be headed to Europe this spring for several weeks and will only need a few dresses to create dozens of looks. Today I am wearing the Lydia dress, which is our most versatile option: it can be tied in so many ways so create an infinite number of looks!

“In the spirit of travel we have an amazing contest for all of your viewers! We want to give you and two of your favorite BAES a weekend getaway. This giveaway includes so many Austin favorites, such as hand-beaded bracelets by Ubuntu Life, travel kits by Absorb Skincare and $300 in restaurant gift cards from Vespaio and Licha’s Cantina. That’s not all – we will put you up in downtown Austin for two nights! It just takes 30 seconds to sign up for a chance to win the most magical weekend in the ATX. Go to our website at BaeLiles.com to register! Here’s a tip: you can enter more than once. If you refer a friend to the website, you get more chances to win!“

BAE Weekend Getaway Contest Sponsors:

Ubuntu Life

Absorb Skincare

Vespaio Ristorante

Licha’s Cantina

Register to win the BAE weekend here, and good luck!