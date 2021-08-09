Web Recap: What Studio 512 Learned During The Olympics, 2021

After a 2-week hiatus for the Olympics, Studio 512 is back in business! The 512 crew was focused on web content while live shows were off the air. Rosie and Steph share some of the biggest things they learned:

Steph

From Acupuncturist Brooke Taylor: Acupuncture and Cosmetic Acupuncture continue to gain popularity as we focus more on our health Check out the full story and see Steph’s results here.

From Plant Expert Lance Roberson: what you should be planting now for a succulent summer garden. Check out the full story here.

Rosie

From Life Coach Amanda McPherson: it can be hard to make friends as an adult, and that’s totally normal! There are some things you should look for in what Amanda calls a “SAFE” friend. Check out the full story here.

From local artist Becca Borrelli: anyone can draw, and it’s great for your mental health! Check out Becca’s bat tutorial for ages 6 and up here. Find her coloring books for purchase on her website.

From career expert Vicki Salemi: first-time job seekers should have a different résumé than experienced ones. And yes, it might be annoying but you should change your résumé (and cover letter) for every job you apply to. Vicki’s other tips on snagging the interview in our full story here.