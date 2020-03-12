WEB EXCLUSIVE: Find Refuge At The Hye-Way Haus In The Hill Country

“Hey, ‘haus’ it going, y’all?”

The Studio 512 Crew got a tour of the Hye-Way Haus on a recent trip out to the Hill Country. This Victorian-style house was build back in 1924, and originally had 16 rooms. It was built by the Dieke family, who raised 11 kids in the house: 9 boys and 2 girls. Enough boys, in fact, for the Dieke family to have its own baseball team!

The Hye-Way Haus has recently been acquired by the owners of William Chris Vineyards, which is located just a minute down the road. The haus is located along the Hill Country wine trail, so there is ample opportunity to see what great tastes Texas has to offer! The haus has been styled in an effort to maintain the period architecture and design, to give guests an idea of what living in an old farmhouse really feels like.

There are a total 5 rooms in the haus, each with a private bath, wifi and heat/AC. Most rooms also have their own porch area, where you can sit out and enjoy the beautiful views of Texas Hill Country!

People looking for a peaceful retreat with tons of attractions should book a stay at this quiet, rural home. Book a reservation today on their website.