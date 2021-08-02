Get ‘Em While They’re Hot! FREE Cookies For National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Available From Tiff’s Treats

Tiff’s Treats, the Texas-based warm cookie delivery company with 65 locations throughout the southern U.S., is giving out free warm chocolate chip cookies in all of its stores Wednesday, August 4th, to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Additionally, the brand is selling its popular freshly-baked cookies for just $12 per dozen all day on August 4th.

Cookie lovers who follow Tiff’s Treats’ social media channels should also stay tuned for a code for 100 free cookie dozens to be posted daily from Monday, August 2nd through Sunday, August 8th. The first 100 followers who redeem the code each day will receive a dozen free cookies.

“It was a batch of warm chocolate chip cookies that inspired Leon and I to start this business 22 years ago as college sophomores,” says Tiffany Chen, Tiff’s Treats co-founder. “We love to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day and we’re excited to treat our fans to a free warm cookie in-store all day.”

Tiff’s Treats has baked over 200 million cookies total since the company opened in 1999.

Cookie fans can stop by any Tiff’s Treats store on August 4th to pick up their free chocolate chip cookie (limit one per person per day, customer must be present to receive free cookie).

Tiff’s Treats bakes and delivers cookies and brownies from stores across Texas and in Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, N.C., and Oklahoma City, OK. Since its founding in 1999, the company has sold more than 75 million chocolate chip cookies, selling more of this classic flavor each year than any of its other 10 cookie flavors (with snickerdoodle currently in second place).

Tiff’s Treats founders Tiffany and Leon Chen signed a book publishing deal with Harper Horizon earlier this year to tell the unlikely story of how they took the business from $20 and a college apartment kitchen to a rapidly growing brand with millions of customers and $85 million in funding. The book will be available in 2022 and will include homemade versions of some of their favorite cookie recipes.

Learn more about the Tiff’s Treats — and where all 10 Austin locations are for free cookies on August 4th — at CookieDelivery.com.