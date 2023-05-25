WHAT: Join Canje, the award-winning East Austin restaurant from Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group, on Monday, May 29 for a block party featuring all-you-can-eat food from local award-winning chefs Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria, Damian Rockway of Distant Relatives and Canje’s Chef de Cuisine, Harvard Aninye. The evening kick-off to summer party will also feature tunes by DJ South of Everywhere and refreshing signature cocktails available for purchase. 10% of proceeds from the party will benefit the Bristol Joseph Culinary Scholarship at Southern Smoke, which partners with ACC to offer culinary scholarships to ACC students that include financial support, guidance, and mentorship.

Tickets for Canje’s Block Party are on sale now via Eventbrite for $65. Tickets include all-you-can-eat food. Drinks, taxes and gratuity are not included. For more information on Canje, please visit www.canjeatx.com.

TICKETS: $65, available for purchase on Eventbrite.

WHEN: Monday, May 29

5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

WHERE: Canje

1914 E 6th St, Ste C

Austin, Texas 78702

ABOUT CANJE

Led by Executive Chef Tavel Bristol-Joseph, 2020 FOOD & WINE’s Best New Chef, Canje pays homage to Tavel’s Caribbean roots with a menu inspired by mainland Guyana and many of the islands in the region. Born and raised in Georgetown, Guyana, Bristol-Joseph always dreamed of opening a space that is representative of his hometown and his family’s traditions in the kitchen. Canje explores cooking techniques, ingredients, and the many expressions of vibrant food from Jamaica to Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.canjeatx.com.

ABOUT EMMER & RYE HOSPITALITY GROUPLed by Partners Kevin Fink, Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Alicynn Fink, Berty Richter and Rand Egbert, Emmer & Rye Restaurant Group is an Austin-based hospitality group that manages seven renowned Austin and San Antonio restaurant concepts including Emmer & Rye, Hestia, Canje, Kalimotxo, Henbit, Ladino and the newly opened Ezov. Chef Fink was named Food & Wine’s Best New Chef 2016 and James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef Southwest (2019) and Best Chef Texas (2020). Bristol-Joseph has also been named Food & Wine’s Best New Chef in 2020 and was a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef Texas (2023). For more information, please visit emmerhospitality.com.