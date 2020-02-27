WEB EXCLUSIVE: What To Do On Leap Day 2020

2020 is a leap year! We all know this happens every four years, but do we ever use those extra 24 hours? Here are 4 ways to take advantage of that extra day:

1. Motor on down to Driveway Austin Motorsports’ second annual RADwood Austin, a celebration of ’80s and ’90s automotive lifestyle. Show up at the event fully decked out in your vintage clothing and be ready for a tubular time! To learn more about this RAD way to spend leap year day check it out at https://www.radwood.co/.

2. If you’d rather get in on the action, head to iFLY Indoor Skydiving. If you’re lucky enough to be leapling, someone born on Leap Day, you can fly for free all week Feb. 24th to March 1st. Don’t worry, if you’re not a leapling they still have a great deal! That same week take 29% off on up to two additional flights added to a flight package. Find their locations and pricing on their website https://www.iflyworld.com/

3. Want to have some fun and maybe even help out the community? Swoovy is partnering with Community Bucket to host a Leap Day Social event downtown! The event is free and will feature live music, astrology readings, profile pic headshots, local vendors and nonprofits. For more information on the event head to their website https://www.swoovy.com/events

5. Feeling crafty? Make a Leap Year time capsule. It may seem like a great idea for kids, but it’s for everyone. Grab a container and throw in some pictures, goals, a few favorites, and maybe even some important events from the year. Don’t worry about burying it, just hide it away somewhere and wait until 2024 to open it!

With all of these great activities to enjoy don’t let the extra day slip away this Leap Year. Tag us on Facebook, @Studio512TV, and show us how you’re making the most of your Leap Day this year with these fun ideas, or even some of your own!